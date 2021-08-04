Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level

- Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month.
- Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously.
- Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
The fork of Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV has recently suffered a 51% attack, which followed a similar malicious attack last month that was organized by an unknown party.
Bitcoin SV attack lasted 12 hours
The attack on Bitcoin SV was first made known by Lucas Nuzzi at CoinMetrics, who stated that there was some “serious hashing power” unleashed and that the malicious actors were succeeding.
According to Nuzzi, over 12 blocks were being reorganized and up to three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously across pools. The attack lasted for around 12 hours, and the perpetrators were able to reorganize roughly 14 blocks.
Bitcoin SV has long suffered controversy with its reputation, and its trustworthiness which depends on the immutability of the blockchain. Craig Wright, one of the leaders behind BSV has long claimed to be the Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.
A 51% attack can occur when a single entity is able to control 51% of the total hash rate of the blockchain. While these attacks usually occur on weaker blockchains that are unsafe and lack appeal to miners, the entity can then decide which new blocks are added to the blockchain.
Other blockchains, including Ethereum Classic, Verge, and Bitcoin Cash have suffered 51% attacks as well.
The Bitcoin Association also acknowledged the attack on BSV and requested node operators on Twitter to invalidate the fraudulent blocks.
Numerous crypto exchanges, including Huobi, OKEx and Bittrex have suspended Bitcoin SV transactions in June when the previous attack occurred. Other exchanges could continue to delist the forked token given the latest attack.
On June 24, an unknown operating entity engaged in a series of malicious block reorganization attacks on BSV, also known as a “block-withholding attack.” The last of the series of attacks occurred on July 9, and the identities of the perpetrators have not been confirmed.
Bitcoin SV price loses key line of defense following attack
Bitcoin SV price has reacted to the attack, plunging 9% since August 3. In addition, BSV sliced through a key support level, exposing further downside risks.
Bitcoin SV price dropped below the 50-day Simple Moving Average on August 4, suggesting that BSV could continue to trend downward.
The trading volume of BSV has been quite lackluster over the past two months, leaving Bitcoin SV price little room to move to the upside.
BSV/USD daily chart
In light of the recent attack, BSV bears could target the 20-day SMA at $130 before reaching a lower target at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $128. Should Bitcoin SV price fail to hold this level, the forked coin could be at risk of retesting the July 20 low at $110, before potentially recording a lower low.
Given the stiff diagonal resistance trend line, BSV has little chance of recovery, and any buying pressure could only incentivize Bitcoin SV price to tag the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $145, and further upside potential is unlikely for the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price goes cold, as Polygon financial metric offers an interesting twist
MATIC price is up 47.66% since July 21, establishing one of the better rallies in the cryptocurrency complex over that time. The rally has placed Polygon at the junction of the symmetrical triangle’s apex with the 50-day SMA at $1.07.
Cardano price action and on-chain metric collide, reveals a complex situation for ADA
The price staged a rebound in Jul after dropping near the 38.2% Fib retracement at $0.971, marking the fifth consecutive month of a bullish reversal from the level. ADA has shaped a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of approximately 60%.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET postures for a 40% gain as energy builds
VeChain price has built on the rebound from the 50-week SMA, registering a 15.21% gain last week and closing July with a minor decline of -1.64%. The persistence of the Anchored VWAP has been containing a rally continuation since the July 26 high.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%
Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups. The weak performance is a marked deviation from the extreme price events in early May.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.