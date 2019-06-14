Bitcoin surged amid US-China trade war: Grayscale research
- Bitcoin is young for a hedging asset but has immense potential in the future.
- Bitcoin gains 47% between May 5 and May 31 amid the US-China trade dispute.
New research from one of America’s leading digital asset manager, Grayscale says that Bitcoin was the winner during the United States-China trade war. The asset manager was updating the “Hedging Global Liquidity Risk with Bitcoin,” research published in 2016 detailed that BTC rose 47% between May 5 and May 31 while in the same period the Japanese yen gained only 2.1%.
As Bitcoin surged, tradition assets explored the rabbit holes following the trade dispute. According to the research Nasdaq Composite index tanked 8.7% becoming the worst performer among the global equities.
Grayscales director of investments and research, Mathew Beck said in a comment:
“While the drawdown appears to be in its very early stages, Bitcoin is getting a jump before these risks are fully reflected in other asset prices.”
The research concentrated on an instance when Bitcoin has gains following geopolitical instability along this year with Brexit being a major contributor as well. Grayscale still believes Bitcoin has not matured to be a hedging asset but confirms that it has great potential in the future.
Beck said in conclusion:
“While it is still very early in Bitcoin’s life cycle as an investable asset, we have identified evidence supporting the notion that it can serve as a hedge in a global liquidity crisis, particularly those that result in subsequent currency devaluations,”
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.