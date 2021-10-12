Cryptocurrencies were held in tighter ranges during Monday while overall sentiment remained robust.
Bitcoin dipped to test the $56,000 support area before a rebound to 6-month highs around $57,500.
Bitcoin held gains despite comments from JP Morgan’s Dimon that there would be increased regulation and that the coin was essentially worthless.
Ether posted net gains, but failed to hold above $3,600.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink adoption multiplies as LINK price prepares for 90% upswing
Chainlink price is bleeding as it failed to produce a higher high above the October 3 swing high. Investors can expect LINK to rally after tagging the September 17 swing lows. A bounce off this barrier is likely to trigger LINK to rally 88% to $41.38.
VeChain Foundation launches voting process to implement major upgrade
The VeChain Foundation recently launched the start of its voting process to allow its community members to choose to implement or reject a major upgrade on its network. The upgrade, Proof-of-Authority (PoA) 2.0 would bring in a new wave of ...
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS embarks on resistance-infested 20% upswing
Axie Infinity price bounces off the $102.62 to $114.53 demand zone, indicating an increased buying pressure. The consolidative downtrend will make the upcoming 20% advance challenging for the buyers. A breakdown of the demand zone’s lower ...
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.