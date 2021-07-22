Bitcoin (BTC) pulled back after approaching initial resistance at $32,000. Short-term momentum is improving, which could keep buyers active above the $30,000 support level as bullish sentiment returns.
Buyers have consistently taken profits along the intermediate-term downtrend defined by a series of lower price highs on the charts. There is strong resistance around $32,000-$34,000, which could limit upside price moves.
Bitcoin was trading around $31,700 at press time and is roughly flat over the past week.
Bitcoin four-hour chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is approaching overbought territory, which could encourage further selling over the short-term.
-
The daily RSI is rising from oversold levels since Tuesday and displays a bullish divergence. Higher lows on the daily RSI suggests the intermediate-term downtrend is slowing.
-
Bitcoin remains in a tight range between $30,000 and $36,000 as the broader uptrend weakens.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Key indicator suggests the worst is yet to come for Bitcoin as it gets closer to capitulation
Bitcoin is trading at a price further away from the average price at which coins moved on the network. The recent price action hints at a bearish trend typically aligned with capitulation events. Institutional investors are wary, suggesting BTC may drop further.
Shiba Inu price reverting to mean with 33% climb
Shiba Inu price is currently experiencing a pullback after failing to set up a higher high. While this is demeaning in the short term, it does not impact the bullish outlook negatively.
Solana price ready to liquidate early buyers before SOL enters 40% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Solana price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SOL could be heading next as it seems bound for a correction before higher highs.
Tezos upside potential is uncertain as XTZ faces massive resistance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Tezos price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XTZ could be heading next as it seems capped by a crucial resistance area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.