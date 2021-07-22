Bitcoin (BTC) pulled back after approaching initial resistance at $32,000. Short-term momentum is improving, which could keep buyers active above the $30,000 support level as bullish sentiment returns.

Buyers have consistently taken profits along the intermediate-term downtrend defined by a series of lower price highs on the charts. There is strong resistance around $32,000-$34,000, which could limit upside price moves.

Bitcoin was trading around $31,700 at press time and is roughly flat over the past week.

Bitcoin four-hour chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView