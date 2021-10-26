There is no big change in the Crypto market, but we see BTC Volatility Index trading at the lows, so new action can be close. If we take a look on Crypto total market cap chart, we can see an intraday potential resistance, so don't be surprised if we see, at least one more drop.
Bitcoin hit all-time highs, so we will have to be very careful at this stage, mainly because of potential strong resistance on a daily chart, either as part of wave B of a flat or wave 5 of an impulse. However, in the 4-hour chart, there's still a chance for more upside to complete a five-wave cycle, as current decline can be still wave 4 correction with support here in the 59k-54k zone. However, any bigger decline down below 53k level would be serious signal for a completed 5th wave and that bears are back in the game.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price prepares for explosive rally as AXS bulls target $215 next
Axie Infinity price is gearing up to record a new all-time high after the token presented a massive bullish pattern, hinting at a 60% ascent. If AXS slices above the crucial resistance trend line, the token is ready to climb above $200.
Warrant Buffet backs RippleNet’s Nubank while SEC vs Ripple case drags on
SEC v. Ripple proceedings continue as the court concedes SEC's extension request and pushes the expert discovery deadline to January 14. There are several complications in the case, and the American regulator did not object to filing exhibits being filed under seal.
Ethereum price provides one last buy opportunity before exploding to $5,200
Ethereum price has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a run-up to new all-time highs. However, ETH is consolidating, gathering steam for the next leg that propels it higher.
Ethereum killer Solana hits $13.65 billion in TVL as SOL price locks in on $300
Solana price seems to be unaffected by Bitcoin as it set up a new all-time high on October 25, and so did the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the SOL ecosystem. With the altcoin currently retracing to a support zone, investors can expect another leg-up to kick-start a new uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.