TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin shows strong correlation with institutional demand following 7% uptick

  • Bitcoin's price followed institutional demand over the past year.
  • The trend aligns with price gains following Strategy's $1.25 billion worth of BTC purchase, alongside strong inflows into Bitcoin ETFs. 
  • A decline in the number of BTC holders has preceded a price rise over the past two months.
Bitcoin shows strong correlation with institutional demand following 7% uptick
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin's price has largely tracked net institutional demand over the past year, according to Bitwise. Net institutional demand is the buying activity of global exchange-traded products (ETPs) and treasury companies minus new supply.

The trend played out again after Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased $1.25 billion in BTC, alongside $753 million in net inflows into US spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Bitcoin Price vs Net Institutional Demand. Source: Bitwise

Following the move, Bitcoin rose above $97,000 for the first time in three months on Wednesday. The top crypto has continued to extend its post-Consumer Price Index (CPI) gain, rising 6.7% over the past two days.

The rise has triggered over $360 million in BTC short liquidations in the past 24 hours, the largest since the October 10 leverage flush, according to Coinglass data. The largest single liquidation order occurred on the HTX exchange, wiping out a BTC-USDT position worth $34.9 million.

Decline in number of holders precedes price rise

The price rise coincides with a 47,244 decrease in the number of BTC holders, a move that has preceded gains on three occasions over the past two months, according to Santiment data. At the same time, the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges dropped to 1.18 million BTC, a seven-month low.

BTC Supply on Exchanges and Total Amount of Holders. Source: Santiment

"When non-empty wallets drop, it's a sign that the crowd is dropping out (a good sign)," wrote Santiment in an X post on Wednesday. "Similarly, less supply on exchanges decreases the risk of a selloff."

Bitcoin is trading near $97,100, up 2% over the past 24 hours, at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Bitcoin holds above the 100-day EMA after correcting from the previous day’s high amid surging ETF inflows. Ethereum posts a minor correction on Thursday after a notable bullish move above $3,400, reflecting potential profit-taking.

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin price holds above $96,000 on Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high at $97,800 the previous day. The bullish price action in BTC is further supported by rising institutional demand, as evidenced by three consecutive days of inflows into spot ETFs this week. 

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.