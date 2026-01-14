Solana (SOL) is showing renewed strength, trading above $146 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as multiple catalysts converge to support a bullish outlook. SOL’s rebound follows weeks of consolidation above the $120 support level.

The continuation of the trend will depend on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, which has sustained gains since the start of the week. Other factors include retail interest and institutional demand.

Mild ETF demand sparks optimism for Solana’s recovery

Institutional interest is materializing through Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded almost $6 million in inflows on Tuesday. Despite the mild inflow, demand for US-listed SOL spot ETFs has remained largely stable.

SoSoValue data shows cumulative inflow volume of approximately $834 million and net assets of $1.18 billion. Nascent institutional inflows suggest Solana could be poised for adoption and an extended uptrend in the short to medium-term.

Solana ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, the Solana derivatives market reflects investors’ optimism for a price recovery, with futures Open Interest (OI) rising to $8.8 billion on Wednesday, its highest level since early November.

The futures OI, which represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, stood at $7.38 billion on January 1. The surge reflects the strengthening retail demand and trader positioning ahead of a potential short-term breakout.

Solana Futures Open Interest | Source:

Technical outlook: Solana’s falling wedge pattern breakout eyes $200

Solana is trading above $146 at the time of writing on Wednesday, supported by a convergence of key technical indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 68 on the daily chart, signaling a buildup of bullish momentum.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above the signal line on the same chart, prompting investors to lean more into risk for a higher reward ratio if SOL extends the uptrend above a falling wedge pattern.

The breakout projects a potential 44% increase in value to $200, but first, Solana should close above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $149 to confirm its bullish thesis.

SOL/USDT daily chart

Looking ahead, more resistance is anticipated at the 200-day EMA ($160), which could introduce another supply risk amid potential profit-taking. Meanwhile, support at the 50-day EMA ($138) remains critical for Solana’s bullish outlook. If the price closes below that level, a correction could extend to the next key support at $120.