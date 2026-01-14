TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL builds breakout momentum on retail interest and mild ETF inflows

  • Solana breaks out of a falling wedge pattern, signaling a potential 44% increase to $200.
  • SOL ETFs post mild inflows, reaching nearly $6 million on Tuesday.
  • Traders pile into SOL as the derivatives market’s Open Interest grows to $8.8 billion.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL builds breakout momentum on retail interest and mild ETF inflows
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Solana (SOL) is showing renewed strength, trading above $146 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as multiple catalysts converge to support a bullish outlook. SOL’s rebound follows weeks of consolidation above the $120 support level.

The continuation of the trend will depend on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, which has sustained gains since the start of the week. Other factors include retail interest and institutional demand.

Mild ETF demand sparks optimism for Solana’s recovery

Institutional interest is materializing through Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded almost $6 million in inflows on Tuesday. Despite the mild inflow, demand for US-listed SOL spot ETFs has remained largely stable.

SoSoValue data shows cumulative inflow volume of approximately $834 million and net assets of $1.18 billion. Nascent institutional inflows suggest Solana could be poised for adoption and an extended uptrend in the short to medium-term.

Solana ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, the Solana derivatives market reflects investors’ optimism for a price recovery, with futures Open Interest (OI) rising to $8.8 billion on Wednesday, its highest level since early November.

The futures OI, which represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, stood at $7.38 billion on January 1. The surge reflects the strengthening retail demand and trader positioning ahead of a potential short-term breakout.

Solana Futures Open Interest | Source:

Technical outlook: Solana’s falling wedge pattern breakout eyes $200

Solana is trading above $146 at the time of writing on Wednesday, supported by a convergence of key technical indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 68 on the daily chart, signaling a buildup of bullish momentum.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above the signal line on the same chart, prompting investors to lean more into risk for a higher reward ratio if SOL extends the uptrend above a falling wedge pattern.

The breakout projects a potential 44% increase in value to $200, but first, Solana should close above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $149 to confirm its bullish thesis.

SOL/USDT daily chart

Looking ahead, more resistance is anticipated at the 200-day EMA ($160), which could introduce another supply risk amid potential profit-taking. Meanwhile, support at the 50-day EMA ($138) remains critical for Solana’s bullish outlook. If the price closes below that level, a correction could extend to the next key support at $120.

Crypto ETF FAQs

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.

Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.

Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.

The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

Ripple is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network holds above $0.2000 on Wednesday after bouncing over 1% from a local support trendline the previous day. A recovery in broader market sentiment signals renewed risk appetite among investors.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.