TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin sell-off tied to fading December rate cut odds: Wintermute

  • Bitcoin's further decline last week was mainly driven by a sharp drop in market expectations of a December rate cut.
  • The selling pressure intensified during US trading sessions as US investors digested the views of the 12 FOMC members.
  • The market remains fundamentally constructive, but a broader recovery is dependent on whether major cryptos regain momentum.
Bitcoin sell-off tied to fading December rate cut odds: Wintermute
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC), along with other top cryptos, continued its downtrend over the past week as risk-off sentiment intensified across the digital asset market.

The top crypto's sell-off last week was mainly driven by a sharp drop in market expectations of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The probability of a rate cut declined from ~70% to ~42% in about a week, further plunging the already weak sentiment in risk assets, according to digital asset market maker Wintermute in a Monday report.

While risk assets generally experienced a pullback, crypto suffered the largest decline, with a 14% drop, maintaining its strong sentiment-driven nature relative to other asset classes. The move also underscores crypto's negative skew versus equities in 2025.

Unlike the norm in a market-wide downtrend, Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) underperformed the average price movement of altcoins. However, all token categories experienced notable weekly drawdowns, including resilient sectors such as L1s, L2s, and DeFi.

"The move was indiscriminate and reflects a full risk-off shift rather than sector rotation," the report states.

Whales' distribution and early derisking intensified the sell-off amid traders' expectations that 2026 could be bearish, based on the four-year cycle pattern, leading to a self-fulfilling prophecy.

A US-led sell-off, market remains constructive

Most of the pressure occurred during US trading sessions as US investors delved into the views of the 12 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members.

"After Powell walked back the idea of a December cut, US traders began drilling into the individual views of the 12 FOMC members, which naturally happens in the US first. As a result, US desks started shading December cut odds lower," Wintermute wrote.

BTC US Selling Pressure. Source: Wintermute

However, the market remains fundamentally constructive, as the broader macro picture points to continued global rate easing. The report highlights that the market is primarily macro-driven, suggesting that "the next catalyst is more likely to come from policy and rate cut expectations rather than crypto native flows."

Still, major cryptos need to regain momentum for a broader market recovery, Wintermute concluded.

Other analysts have predicted a potential recovery in the coming months, spearheaded by progress in crypto regulations, particularly the CLARITY Act, which is gradually advancing in the Senate.

On the other hand, Thomas Lee, Chairman of Ethereum treasury firm BitMine, suggested in a Monday statement that the decline across cryptocurrencies could be due to a hole in a key market maker's balance sheet.

Wintermute is one of the most popular digital asset market makers.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are up 1% and 4%, respectively, over the past 24 hours at the time of publication.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure.

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe plans to roll out Bitcoin and Ethereum 
"perpetual-style" futures products, known as Continuous Futures. The products are designed to give traders extended exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through contracts with a 10-year expiration.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano (ADA) is stabilizing around the daily support level of $0.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after correcting nearly 4% the previous day. Despite the recent dip, on-chain and derivatives indicators are showing early signs of recovery

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies announced on Monday that it bought 54,156 ETH last week, pushing its holdings to 3.56 million ETH.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.