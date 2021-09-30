Bitcoin price remains in downtrend toward $38,000 by end of next week

- Bitcoin price is stuck in a bearish triangle and downtrend.
- Bulls tempting to break out were met with heavy selling action the following day.
- A retest to $40,750 with a break below opens the door toward another 6% devaluation.
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is currently controlled by bears who are trapping bulls in their attempt to overcome the downtrend Bitcoin has been in since the beginning of September. A retest of the base of the bearish triangle looks to be happening anytime soon, around $40,750. A break lower would make bears push for the next supportive level at $38,073.
Bitcoin price action is trapping bulls time and time again
Bitcoin price is very much in the hands of the bears for most of September. In the recent development of price action, bulls have had no chance to break out of the trend. Instead, their attempts are met with ample firepower from bears trapping the bulls and then saddling them up with huge losses on their long positions.
That was the case on September 18 and 23 in BTC price action. Bulls attempted on both dates to make a run for a breakout. Hitting a curb each time made sellers come in and further push price action in BTC downwards. On September 18, a false breakout occurred at $48,742, and on September 23 the monthly pivot at $44,694 got rejected and was met with paring back gains toward the base of the bearish triangle at $50,750.
BTC/USD daily chart
With overall sentiment in the markets not clear toward risk-on or risk-off, expect more sideways action to come in BTC price action, with the bearish triangle as a guide. A retest of the base at $40,750 looks imminent, and a break lower would get quickly done if markets have another down day like this past Tuesday. From there, it is not far to make the drop to $38,073.
Bulls in Bitcoin will want to wait and stand on the sidelines before picking up some BTC at the proper discount. If market sentiment shifts back to full risk, expect most buyers to pull the trigger quite rapidly and try to break out of the bearish triangle. A first pause is foreseen near $45,440, where the monthly Pivot sits together with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Terra completes network update, bridging LUNA with Cosmos, Solana, and Polkadot
Terra’s upgrade to Columbus 5 is on, expected to bring more scalability and features for projects. Columbus 5 is Terra’s most significant one yet since it introduces a new “burn” policy.
Switzerland national postal service to debut crypto stamp on polygon
The Swiss crypto stamp is a digital collectible linked to a traditional physical stamp issued by the Swiss Post.
Chainlink to deceive investors as LINK price eyes 30% breakout
Chainlink price began its consolidation after a steep descent that started on September 7. This coiling up could be confusing to investors as LINK could pull a 180.
SafeMoon price has 26% gains on the table
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON will breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.