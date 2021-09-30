Bitcoin (BTC) erased overnight gains on Sept. 30 as sudden problems at major exchange Bitfinex caused a mass outage.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitfinex investigates mystery shutdown
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD losing the $43,000 level following the news after hitting local highs above $43,800 on Bitstamp.
With the source of the issue unknown at the time of writing, traders were left in the dark as an already sensitive crypto market fell back toward established support.
“We are investigating issues with the platform and have to temporarily halt trading,” Bitfinex wrote as part of its latest service update.
Tuesday had seen fellow exchange Binance, the largest by volume in the world, suspend trading for two hours as part of scheduled maintenance, this having no significant impact on BTC price action.
With Thursday already set to be a charged day, however, Bitcoin looked set to close out September almost exactly at its predicted “worst-case scenario” price of $43,000.
In so doing, the largest cryptocurrency would once again validate predictions made by stock-to-flow model creator PlanB, who also correctly estimated the August close of $47,000.
Fellow trader and analyst Rekt Capital, meanwhile, reiterated the need for BTC/USD to reclaim its 21-week exponential moving average level (EMA) by the end of Sunday to preserve overall bullish momentum.
Market mimics $10,000 BTC from September 2020
Meanwhile, the overall character of the Bitcoin market was still far from bearish for most.
Despite lackluster price action, the odds remain for a dramatic return to form in the coming weeks and months, with comparisons to the same period in 2020.
The latest was from Cole Garner, who noted that the large block of buyer support just below $40,000 was reminiscent of the order book setups when BTC/USD was at $10,000 in September last year.
This week also saw long-time pundit Bobby Lee predict not only $100,000 in the mid-term but as much as $200,000 or more for Bitcoin in a new “FOMO rally.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner. Ripple price is relatively less bullish, showing a lack of buying interest among investors.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
XRP price prepares for climb toward $1.11, but Ripple bulls cautiously optimistic
XRP price has sliced above a critical resistance line and is now awaiting an 18% ascent. Ripple needs to close above $0.95 for the bullish momentum to be sustained and its rally toward $1.11 to remain on the radar.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.