Bitcoin price rally to record highs might resemble a bubble, but on-chain metrics disapprove

- Bitcoin rally to new record highs was "speculative mania," according to the Bank of Canada deputy governor.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde says that central banks are not likely to hold Bitcoin soon.
- BTC's NVT Token Circulation reinforces the recent rally, confirming that it was not a bubble.
- Bitcoin must hold above $43,000 short-term support to avoid breakdown to $40,000.
Bitcoin's jump this week has been incredible as, after spending most of January between $30,000 and $40,000, the bellwether cryptocurrency finally made the ultimate swing to another historical high, around $48,000.
The nearly $10,000 growth in value has sparked criticism from various regulators and individuals, with some branding it a bubble. However, participants in the crypto space are not bothered, mainly due to this not being the first time Bitcoin has been referred to in that same manner.
Is Bitcoin's rally "speculative mania"?
The Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, Timothy Lane, dismissed on Wednesday Bitcoin's majestic upswing as "a speculative mania" that "looks less like a trend." His comments come after Tesla, the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to its balance sheet.
Speculation saw Bitcoin break above its former all-time high at $42,000 to achieve a new record high at $48,000. Before that, the founder of the Company, Elon Musk, had tweeted about buying BTC, impacting an upswing in the pioneer cryptocurrency price.
Central banks are unlikely to hold Bitcoin any time soon
The President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde believes that central banks worldwide are not going to own Bitcoin anytime soon. During a conference call with The Economist, she reckoned that the idea is "out of the question."
Lagarde has recently been very critical of the leading digital asset. Recently she said that BTC is highly speculative and carries with it "funny business." Her opinion is that global regulation must be put in place to oversee the bellwether digital asset.
Despite her comments, the ECB president admits that the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered digital currencies' need.
Bitcoin rally backed by on-chain metrics
A $10,000 spike in price is a move bound to raise questions, especially for people who are not ineptly speculative. Therefore, it is essential to get a comprehensive look at how Bitcoin will sustain this gigantic leap.
On-chain metrics continue to play a critical role in understanding BTC price action. For instance, Santiment's NVT Token Circulation model suggests that the largest crypto still has a bullish impulse. The on-chain metric is also referred to as the Network Value to Transaction Ratio and helps in the industry's valuation of coins.
A digital asset is considered to be overvalued when the value in circulation is significantly lower than its market cap. On the other hand, an undervalued digital asset will have a very high value transferred compared to the prevailing market valuation.
Meanwhile, the current NVT model reveals that Bitcoin has portrayed a semi-bullish trend for five straight months. Besides, the last couple of days have been extremely bullish in conjunction with the spike to all-time highs.
Bitcoin NVT model
Consequently, Glassnode, a renowned behavioural analytics platform, shows that Bitcoin has a generally up trending network growth. The number of new addresses topped out at roughly 683,000 on January 7. A sharp dive occurred in the weeks leading to February. However, BTC unique addresses have been forming a higher low pattern since the beginning of February, as shown in the chart.
Bitcoin unique addresses
Bitcoin must hold above this crucial support zone
Bitcoin is trading above $45,000 after bouncing off support near $43,000. The ongoing recovery is likely to continue based on the technical outlook and the above on-chain indicators. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has reinforced the uptrend, with the vast divergence. Trading past $48,000 record highs will elevate Bitocin above $50,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the flip side, massive losses may come into the picture if Bitcoin fails to close the day above the short-term support of around $43,000. Exploring levels close to $40,000 could also trigger more selling orders, thus increasing the overhead pressure. Although the 50 Simple Moving Average lags behind the price action, it will provide support near $35,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar engages thrust boosters eyeing all-time highs
Stellar has stepped above the crucial January barrier at $0.41, clearing the path toward record highs at $1.05. Various technical levels have aligned in support of the expected upswing.
ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. The bullish outlook has been reinforced by the MACD. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05.
Yellen says Treasury will fight misuse of cryptocurrencies
Reuters reports that Yellen has warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
Bitcoin Cash price primed for higher highs after 14% correction
Bitcoin Cash price hints at a continuation of its uptrend following a small pullback. A spike in demand around the current levels could lead to a 20% upswing if the $510 resistance is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.