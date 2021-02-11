- BTC/USD holds lower ground near three-day low, keeps corrective moves from record top.
- Overbought RSI, doji on the record top keeps short-term sellers hopeful.
- Two-month-old support line adds to the downside filters.
BTC/USD takes rounds to $45,000 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major keeps consolidation of gains from the record top, marked on Monday, while teasing short-term bears.
Not only the bitcoin’s all-time high but overbought RSI and Tuesday’s Doji at the top also favor the risky sellers’ entry.
However, January’s top near $41,990 will be a test for the bears before they aim for an ascending trend line from December 11, 2020, currently around $32,900.
If at all the BTC/USD prices drop below $32,900, the yearly bottom surrounding $27,770 will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, $47,000 guards the cryptocurrency pair’s immediate upside ahead of directing the BTC/USD bulls to attack the latest all-time high of $48,200.
During the quote’s successful run-up beyond $48,200, the $50,000 psychological magnet will be in the spotlight.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|44826.32
|Today Daily Change
|-24.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|44850.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|36288.45
|Daily SMA50
|34243.57
|Daily SMA100
|26300.02
|Daily SMA200
|18860.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47349.41
|Previous Daily Low
|43726.47
|Previous Weekly High
|38758.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|32206.92
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45110.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|45965.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|43268.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41685.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39645.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46891.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48931.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50514.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’. Of course, this had a positive effect in Dogecoin price which reached a market valuation of over $10 billion.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM breakout was cut off short as bears take control
Stellar price just reached a new 2021-high at $0.446 but got rejected significantly dropping towards $0.372 within the next 12 hours. It seems that bears have taken control over the short-term and can push XLM further down.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI is on the verge of a breakout towards $33 if this critical pattern cracks
Uniswap price is currently around $20.6 and awaits a potential breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. Most indicators show that bulls are in control and UNI can climb even higher.
Vechain price is inside a tightening range awaiting a potential 40% move
Vechain has been trading inside a robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021 and has established an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. The trend seems to favor the bulls which need to crack a key resistance level for a 40% breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.