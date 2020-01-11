BTC/USD went up from $7,811.60 to $8,199.30 this Friday.

Two healthy support levels are keeping the price above the $8,000 level.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD had a bullish start to the day, following a buyer-heavy Friday. This Friday, BTC/USD went up from $7,811.60 to $8,199.30, which has gone up further to $8,211.55. The daily confluence detector shows us that strong resistance lies at $8,465, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance two.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,000 and $8,035. $8,000 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 100, 15-min Bollinger Band and four-hour Previous Low. Finally, $8,035 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

