Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is BTC's $30,000 target in jeopardy after recent slowdown?

- Bitcoin price is taking a step back with over 3% loss in two trading days.
- BTC tests support at a key level that could break in the near term but does not mean the uptrend is finished.
- With the Golden Cross nearly in full effect, expect a strong rally once the Fed confirms that inflation will still come down in the coming weeks.
Bitcoin (BTC) price worries traders as the earnings season sees profit warnings being issued, labor costs rising, margins thinning, and goods still very pricey. Second-tier data confirms that inflation does not seem to be going away that easily. Traders will want to hear from the US Federal Reserve to be reassured that enough has been done so far and that inflation will come down as the delayed impact of rate hikes is still set to kick in.
Bitcoin price proof that central bank policy always kicks in with delayed effect
Bitcoin price is tanking for a second consecutive day in a row as support is being tested at $23,878 in early Wednesday trading. The downturn comes as traders are getting worried as interest rates are spiking across the board, and second-tier data suggests that inflation is not going away that easily. With Bitcoin price up 45% for the year, it is unsurprising that the uptrend is taking a small pause as the effect of the central bank rate hikes is still yet to be felt.
BTC traders must not forget that although inflation looks to be sticky, several economic and growth indicators show signs of weakness. More and more companies are cutting jobs surgically where needed to keep the best employees within the firm, and housing prices are coming down while empty vacancies in New York apartments are rising. Expect Bitcoin price to either find support at $23,878 or $21,969 before starting its uptrend again. Finally, expect to see the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rise and fully materialize that Golden Cross with a $30,000 price target.
BTC/USD daily chart
The biggest risk for a slip below $20,000 comes in case the economic and sentiment data should point to a toxic mix of high inflation, bullish sentiment in both consumers and businesses, and housing prices on the rise again. That would mean that the Fed needs to hike even more as the inflation is still being fed with plenty of people at work and higher wages. Multiple rate hikes beyond the summer could see Bitcoin price tank toward $19,036.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why the crypto China narrative is not bullish for Bitcoin and Ethereum prices
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have nosedived since February 21 but experts believe the "crypto China narrative," emerging from Hong Kong's liberal attitude towards cryptocurrency businesses and trading, could come to the rescue.
Ethereum whales take a raincheck as ETH price looks to undo recent gains
Ethereum (ETH) price lacked the initiative to break out of a bullish pennant formation that was birthed between February 13 and 21 and now risks a reversal and the start of a new bearish phase.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A trend-surfers market
The crypto market is witnessing considerable resistance ear current price levels. Although skepticism has run hot during the uptrend, it may finally be time for bulls to begin securing profit.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.