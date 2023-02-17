A Bitcoin (BTC $23,880) price indicator has flashed green for just the fourth time ever this week in a major warning to bears.
In a tweet on Feb. 16, crypto market analyst Mohit Sorout announced that the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Indicator was now “suggesting a raging bull market.”
DCA breakout last preceded 640% BTC price upside
The latest Bitcoin metric to flip bullish on long timeframes, DCA is even getting attention from major Bitcoin investment circles.
Its buy signals are rare, with Sorout seeing just three throughout Bitcoin’s history — but all of that precluded serious BTC price upside.
“Today marks the 4th time this signal is suggesting a raging bullmarket,” he wrote in comments, describing the event as “the mother of all btc bullish signals.”
DCA refers to an investment strategy whereby a buyer allocates a set amount of capital to gain exposure to an asset at set intervals. This could be buying $10 per week in Bitcoin, for example, and the concept is regularly touted as an optimal way of gaining exposure to volatile cryptocurrencies.
The DCA Indicator measures the relative profitability of a hypothetical DCA strategy involving $1 buys per day for a year.
Once it crosses into profitable territory, marked as 365 on its scale, major bull markets begin, Sorout argues. An exception appears to be mid-2022, when a move above the 365 mark subsequently reversed and BTC/USD began its journey to multi-year lows near $15,600.
Nonetheless, amid an atmosphere of increasing faith in Bitcoin’s 2023 recovery enduring, others were also willing to give the latest breakout the benefit of the doubt.
“Rare massive Bitcoin Buy signal,” Dan Tapiero, founder and CEO of 10T Holdings, declared in a repost of Sorout’s findings.
Bitcoin price death crosses and a "failed breakout"
Beyond DCA, another rare bull signal this month comes in the form of the Williams %R Oscillator, Cointelegraph reported.
Depending on the timeframe, however, its Bitcoin bull run signals do not yet point unequivocally to the moon.
Caleb Franzen, senior market analyst at Cubic Analytics who flagged the breakout, is meanwhile warning that Bitcoin’s latest trip to six-month highs represents a “failed breakout.”
The largest cryptocurrency also faces a major hurdle in the form of several moving averages (MAs) overhead, these acting as resistance for much of 2022.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView further showed two MAs in particular forming a "death cross" for the first time ever this month.
BTC/USD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp) with 50, 200MA. Source: TradingView
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls need to sweat out phase in the disinflationary process
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies got a cold shower on Thursday over some very strong Producer Price Index numbers. Not only were the recent numbers higher, but the previous numbers were revised upwards as well.
MATIC price gears up for rally despite concerns around Ethereum Virtual Machine scalability
MATIC appears well-positioned for more upside after yielding 17.3% gains for holders over the past week. On-chain metrics reveal two important demand walls at $1.21 and $1.03, as long as MATIC holds above these levels, gains are expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows signs of embarking on a bull run, but it needs to fulfill a few conditions. BTC’s CME chart shows unfilled gaps at $35,180, making it one of the bull rally's targets.
Binance CEO says $2.37 billion moved from BUSD to Tether after Paxos-issued stablecoin suffers de-peg
Binance USD, the dollar-pegged stablecoin that was previously issued by Paxos has suffered a de-peg. BUSD’s market capitalization declined as traders pulled capital from the token and moved it to Tether USDT.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.