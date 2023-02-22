In recent years, the crypto space has been battling volatility, unpredictability, and crashes. For months, cryptocurrencies have seen exhilarating highs and gut-wrenching lows, and the recent surge has left Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors wondering what’s around the corner. On the other hand, TMS Network (TMSN) has made a solid introduction to the space, with an innovative use case that is fast garnering mainstream attention. The project is in presale, and its potential impact to significantly improve trading continues to amaze everyone. Read on to learn more about what the future may hold for these digital assets.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Moving Sideways, Investors Wary of Macroeconomic Data
The crypto market is down as it awaits crucial macroeconomic data. Since the past few days, there has been a rumor that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for the inflation rate will increase. However, the US SEC's recent crackdown on crypto activities is pushing Bitcoin (BTC)'s price into a decline as it continues to flirt at 3-week lows.
At the start of 2023, Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire crypto market received a solid headstart as Bitcoin (BTC) gained more than $10,000 from its December lows. On-chain, activities are rising, with newer innovative use cases popping up for Bitcoin (BTC). However, the growing concern over negative macroeconomic data and enforcement action against Paxos and Binance was not taken well by investors.
The uncertainties and resulting volatility are already clearing out Bitcoin (BTC)'s 2023 gains. Currently, the coin is trading below $24,000 as YTD slumps below 45%.
Ethereum (ETH) Settles Above $1600 as New Upgrades Trickle in
The cryptocurrency market is as unpredictable as ever, with twists and turns that leave investors and traders on edge. While it is common knowledge that Ethereum (ETH) follows when Bitcoin (BTC) moves, the Ethereum (ETH) chain has been speeding up in development.
At the forefront of Ethereum (ETH)'s recent upgrade is the Merge from Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm. This cuts out miners' exorbitant fees, reduces energy consumption and paves the way for more dApps to enter its chain. The upcoming Shanghai Hard Fork slated for May will also help improve rewards for stakers on Ethereum (ETH).
TMS Network (TMSN) Excels in Presale
TMS Network (TMSN) storming the crypto market in the last few days has raised vibrant discussion. Despite being in early presale, the platform has firmly established itself as a disruptive force, built to revolutionize trading with its state-of-the-art tools and features. Due to its significance, the TMS Network (TMSN) token is expected to rise in value dramatically. However, how is TMS Network (TMSN) making all these impressive stats?
Essentially, TMS Network (TMSN) is a groundbreaking decentralized exchange and trading platform. Making informed decisions amid the uncertainties that plague the crypto market has always been overwhelming, but TMS Network (TMSN) intends to make it easier, seamless, and much faster, with its all-in-one multipurpose trading platform.
TMS Network (TMSN) will become a one-stop platform for every trader's needs. In addition to Cryptocurrency, TMS Network (TMSN) offers support for Forex, CFDs, ETFs, and stocks. Because it is decentralized, every TMS Network (TMSN) user can have fair, equitable, and free access to diversify investment - all from a single intuitive, easy-to-use dashboard.
There is high-end encryption for traders to feel secure in the knowledge of its security, and open transparency means no hidden surprises down the line. Furthermore, its lineup of robust industry-standard trading tools and API is breathtaking. Using TMS Network (TMSN) gives anyone access to the most amazing trading software and bots, trading terminals, analytical and charting tools, indicators, real-time price data, and on-chain metrics.
TMS Network (TMSN)'s focus on building a vibrant trading environment has piqued everyone's interest. Even analysts are in awe of TMS Network (TMSN)'s capabilities, and they predict its presale token could rise by 1000x at launch.
