Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC/USD go back up to $9,000 by EOD? - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD re-entered the $8,000-zone for the very first time since November 21, 2019. This Tuesday, the price spiked from $7,763.75 to $8,159.70 . So far, in the early hours of Wednesday, the price has gone up to $8,394. The daily confluence detector is showing us two strong resistance levels on the upside at $8,475 and $8,600 . $8,475 has the 15-min and one-hour Previoug Highs and the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two, while $8,600 has the one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. If the bulls can overcome these resistance levels, BTC/USD may actually be trending above $9,000 by EOD.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.