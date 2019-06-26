Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls must rally together to re-enter the $13,000 zone - Confluence Detector
- BTC/USD has gone down from $12,850 to $12,715 in the early hours of Thursday.
- Bulls will need to overcome the $12,800 resistance level.
Bitcoin has had a bearish breakout this Thursday as the price has gone down from $12,850 to $12,715. The price fell following the Coinbase outage. The bulls will want to rally together and re-enter the $13,000-zone. However, the confluence detector shows us that there is a healthy resistance level at $12,800.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The two resistance levels are at $12,800 and $13,025. The $12,800 has no confluences while the $13,025 has the daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
There is only one support level at $12,500, which has the daily 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.