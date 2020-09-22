Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC lacks healthy support levels on the downside – Confluence Detector

- BTC difficulty has reached all-time high levels.
- The daily price chart is presently consolidating below the SMA 20 curve.
Bitcoin difficulty levels have reached all-time high levels of 19.315 T. Difficulty is a metric that determines how tough mining the protocol currently is. Usually, the difficulty increases when there is a lot of mining activity within the network. This makes sure that consistency in block production is maintained.
A jump in difficulty usually follows a jump in the overall network hashrate.
Bitcoin’s hashrate is also trending around all-time high levels - above 140 Ehash/s. Hashrate is the overall computational power of the whole network. Higher the hashrate, the higher the overall speed and security of the Bitcoin network.
Usually, a high hashrate is a bullish sign; however, things haven’t really turned out that way.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC encountered resistance at $11,075, after which it dropped to $10,415 over the next two days. In the process, it fell below the ascending triangle and the SMA 20 curve. Since then, the price has risen to $10,475 in the early hours of Tuesday. The 20-day Bollinger Jaw is constricting, which hints at decreasing price volatility. This shows that the price has entered a period of consolidation following the recent bearish action.
The MACD shows that the bullish momentum has been steadily decreasing. For the bulls to regain their momentum, they must take the price up to $10,525 to cross above the SMA 20 curve. However, how much is the premier cryptocurrency’s upside potential? For that, we need to look at the daily confluence detector.
BTC daily confluence detector
It looks like we have the upside capped off at $10,600, which has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day 38.2% and one-week 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels. After that, the next strong resistance level is at $11,300, highlighted by the one-day Bollinger Band upper curve, daily Pivot Point one resistance-two, weekly Pivot Point one resistance-one and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
On the downside, there is a moderate resistance level at $9,700, which has the monthly Pivot Point one support-two and weekly Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC lacks healthy support levels on the downside
Bitcoin difficulty levels have reached all-time high levels of 19.315 T. Difficulty is a metric that determines how tough mining the protocol currently is. Usually, the difficulty increases when there is a lot of mining activity ...
Compound Price Analysis: TD sequential flashes buy signal on COMP daily chart
COMP/USD daily chart has shown a buy signal this Monday, as per TD sequential. Prior to that, COMP has had four straight bearish sessions, during which it fell from $158.40 to $128.50. This Tuesday, the price has bounced up from the lower ...
Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Market crumbles under bearish pressure
Ethereum is not able to keep up with the DeFi demand – Analyst. Owing to the ongoing craze in the DeFi space, around 114,000 users are currently using Ethereum. According to Alex Krüger, a global markets analyst, the blockchain cannot keep up with the rising ...
Swipe Price Analysis: SXP doomed to retest $1 as critical support weakens
Swipe (SXP) is one of the worst-performing tokens out of top-100. The coin has lost nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.28. The coin peaked at $5 on August 13 and has been moving down steadily ever since, losing over 70%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.