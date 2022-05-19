- BTC price sideways action spells for an explosive move coming.
- Bitcoin price has Fibonacci targets at $35,000 and $37,000.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below the swing low at $26,500.
Bitcoin price sideways action signals smart money involvement. A jaw-dropping rally could occur in the very near future.
Bitcoin price set to ignite a new rally
Bitcoin price action is currently distorting severely compared to the previous consolidations within the decline. The overloaded sideways action could set up a new trend explosion targeting zones between $35,000 and $37,000.
The Bitcoin price Relative Strength Index is beginning to show impulsive momentum. There could be short-term turbulence in the $30,000 price zone with minor pullbacks before the fireworks occur. A Fibonacci projection indicator surrounding the swing low at $26,500 into the swing high at $ 31,130 projected into the congestion zone at 28,800 provides significant 161.8% and 200% levels in the upper $30,000 levels.
BTC/USDT 30-Minute Chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below the swing low at $26,500. If the bears manage to break this barrier, the next target would be $23,500, resulting in a 20% decrease from the current BTC price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bloodbath hasn’t even started yet
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday. Instead of cleaning up the pink sheets from the floor, the cleaning staff are probably busy sweeping up plenty of burned-out traders that got annihilated overnight as the Dow Jones printed its worst performance since June 2020.
Dogecoin founder says crypto investors are clueless while DOGE price crumbles under pressure
Dogecoin’s co-founder advises crypto investors to perform actual research and stay informed about their crypto investments. While the meme coin crumbles under pressure, analysts find a bullish pattern that could drive a rally in Dogecoin.
Is Do Kwon going to get arrested after Terra's LUNA price collapse?
The collapse of Terra's LUNA price and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) has sparked outrage in the crypto community. Institutions and retail investors suffered significant losses when $40 billion in LUNA and UST’s market value was destroyed within a week.
If you haven’t sold yet, XRP will give you another chance before it dumps to $0.19
XRP price is in a rut as it followed Bitcoin and other altcoins into a crash after the LUNA-UST debacle. Ripple, on the other hand, is relentlessly fighting against the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) allegations and to prove that XRP token is not a security.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.