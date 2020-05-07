Bitcoin Price Analysis: Can BTC/USD break into the $9,500 zone this Thursday?

- The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 200 to chart a bullish cross.
- The RSI indicator is trending inside the overbought zone at 74.50.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,158.31 to $9,172.30 in the early hours of Thursday as it trends in an upwards channel formation. The bulls will want to gain enough momentum to cross above the red Ichimoku cloud and enter the $9,500 zone. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,187 and $8,826.75. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 200 to chart a bullish cross pattern. The MACD indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI indicator is trending inside the overbought zone at 74.50 which means that a short-term bearish correction may be around the corner.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9189.76
|Today Daily Change
|31.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|9158.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7963.64
|Daily SMA50
|7167.05
|Daily SMA100
|8006
|Daily SMA200
|7989.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9415.01
|Previous Daily Low
|8922.89
|Previous Weekly High
|9476.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|7491.5
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9227.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9110.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8916.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8673.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8423.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9408.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9657.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9900.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Can BTC/USD break into the $9,500 zone this Thursday?
BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,158.31 to $9,172.30 in the early hours of Thursday as it trends in an upwards channel formation. The bulls will want to gain enough momentum to cross above the red Ichimoku cloud ...
Ripple Price Analysis: Will the price move higher after the chart pattern break?
The Ripple chart below still looks like a bullish one despite some small signals the price could pull back further. The overall trend is up but there has been a lower high and only a break of the red trendline ...
Ethereum vs Bitcoin Price Analysis: ETH hits the floor as BTC outperforms
Ethereum is breaking lower against the king of digital cryptocurrencies (bitcoin). The price has dropped 2.37% on Wednesday's session alone. The key for the current session was the break of the red trendline at 0.2250.
Tezos Price Action: XTZ is stuck at a key technical level
The hourly Tezos chart below shows a mixture of sentiment as on one hand, the price broke out of the black trendline to the upside and now its finding support at the lower side of the pattern trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.