Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears currently look to conquer support at SMA 20 curve

- BTC/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as price sits on top of SMA 20.
- BTC/USD went through a bearish correction, following a bullish Monday.
- The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD dropped from $9,255.80 to $9,255.15 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. Currently, the price is sitting on top of the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had four consecutive green sessions, while the MACD shows that market momentum is presently bullish.
Support and Resistance
BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $9,345.50, $9,385.65 (SMA 50) and $9,460. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $9,234.25 (SMA 20) and $9,135.40.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9239.09
|Today Daily Change
|-16.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|9255.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9248.27
|Daily SMA50
|9382.42
|Daily SMA100
|8651.16
|Daily SMA200
|8421.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9380.8
|Previous Daily Low
|9204.8
|Previous Weekly High
|9298.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|8933.95
|Previous Monthly High
|10404.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|8823.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9272.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9313.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9180.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9104.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9004.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9356.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9456.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9532.14
