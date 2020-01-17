Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD a step away from smashing through $9000

  • Bitcoin price is trading in the red, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD resistance is observed at 10 and 11 November high area, preventing $9000 breakthrough for now. 
  • The bulls are edging closer towards a break into the $9000 price territory. 

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price is running towards its fifth consecutive week in the green, following a strong flag breakout. 

BTC/USD daily chart

Price action has formed decent support at $8700, daily support, which is critical for Bitcoin’s next attempt at breaking $9000. 

 

Spot rate:                  8845.27

Relative change:      +1.50%

High:                         8848.81

Low:                          8665.27

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8840.16
Today Daily Change 125.86
Today Daily Change % 1.44
Today daily open 8714.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7792.43
Daily SMA50 7482.3
Daily SMA100 7930.34
Daily SMA200 9114.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8848.81
Previous Daily Low 8580.85
Previous Weekly High 8464.41
Previous Weekly Low 7313.99
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8683.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8746.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 8580.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 8446.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 8312.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 8848.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 8982.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 9116.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

