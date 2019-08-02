Bitcoin lightning network and Ethereum being bridged together by start up

Gaming startup has managed to complete testing of bridging Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.

They are set to run the code and deploy it on the mainnet using real Ether (ETH) in the coming weeks.

U.S. gaming start-up Blockade Games, has announced they are working on bringing Bitcoin and Ethereum networks closer together.

Blockade Games announced that they have successfully managed to bridge the two networks. By sending Bitcoin lightning transaction in a way that can result in Ethereum smart contract being run.

The company has run its created code via the Rinkeby testnet and plans to deploy it on mainnet (using real ether) in the next couple of weeks.