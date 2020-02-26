Bitcoin is now trading over 7% lower on Wednesday as most cryptocurrencies are in free fall.

The next major support level is at 8,300.00 around $300 away from the current price.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Bitcoin is struggling like all of the crypto majors on Wednesday afternoon and is currently over 7% lower.

The next support zone on the way down is at 8,300.00 and beyond that the psychological 8K.

The market is now consistantly making lower lows and lower highs and the market is looking pretty heavy.

On the chart below, there is also the 50% Fibonacci level and the trendline that could also provide some support.

Eitherway, it's a tough day for crypto fans.