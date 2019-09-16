Equities portfolio manager turned crypto fund executive Travis Kling has argued that Bitcoin (BTC) has come into its own as a unique hedge within the current macroeconomic climate.
In an interview with CNN on Sept. 15, Kling argued that the specific properties of Bitcoin make it an exceptional insurance policy against monetary and fiscal irresponsibility from central banks and governments globally.
“Crypto has been created for such a time as this”
Kling — a veteran of the multi-billion-dollar hedge fund Point72 — outlined how his interest in cryptocurrencies had evolved over the course of Bitcoin’s decade-long history and how, as he garnered more knowledge, he had come to recognize the asset as being the “most significant investment opportunity of a generation.”
While developments within the crypto markets may formerly have been isolated from the traditional financial sector, Kling argued that the latest, compelling evolution in Bitcoin’s identity is its present interaction with legacy markets.
He said:
“Now is an incredibly interesting time from a global macro perspective and [...] it appears that crypto has been created for such a time as this. With what we have in terms of monetary and fiscal policies from central banks and governments, big tech overreach, government overreach, data privacy issues that are coming to the center of the collective consciousness.”
As a “non-sovereign, hard cap supply, global, immutable, decentralized digital store of value,” he said, Bitcoin should be considered separately from other crypto assets — for these very properties are what distinguishes it as a particularly robust and timely investment.
“The hardest money in human history”
Kling observed that the world needs Bitcoin as an insurance policy “more today than it did yesterday” and that it’s going to need it “more tomorrow more than it does today,” in light of what central bank and government policies:
“It’s apparent that central banks are all racing to devalue their currencies [...] What are they devaluing against? They’re devaluing against assets that have provable scarcity [...] Bitcoin has even more provable scarcity than gold, it’s the hardest money in human history.”
In the throes of an uncertain world economic picture, Kling’s perspective has been broadly — if not unanimously — shared by analysts of different stripes.
In August, digital asset research firm Delphi Digital published a report arguing that the present macroeconomic landscape is creating the “perfect storm” to ignite Bitcoin price appreciation.
Also, this summer, the head of global fundamental credit strategy at Deutsche Bank remarked that central banks’ dovish policies are positively impacting “alternative” currencies like Bitcoin.
Anthony Pompliano, meanwhile, has echoed this in proposing that the European Central Bank’s dovish turn will be “rocket fuel” for Bitcoin’s price performance.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.9 billion has broken above critical $190.00 to trade at $194.30 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained over 3% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
Dash market update: DASH/USD stays on positive side, ignores delisting news
Dash is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $818 million. After a strong growth into the ned of the previous week, the coin has settled at $90.80, trading with a short-term bullish bias.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2600, upside momentum fading away
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.3 billion, made its way above $0.2600 barrier to trade at $0.2630 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.