Bitcoin (BTC) is recovering after a volatile sell-off last week and is up about 3% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency faces resistance around the $48,000 to $50,000 price range, which could limit upside moves over the short-term.
Buyers continue to defend the 200-day moving average around $45,000 as downside momentum wanes.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is approaching overbought levels similar to last week, which preceded a sell-off.
However, the RSI is rising from neutral levels on the daily chart, which could keep buyers active towards the $50,000 resistance level.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
