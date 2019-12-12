- Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the intraday low, further upside is limited.
- Altcoins are moving in sync with the first digital currency.
The cryptocurrency market is mostly directionless on Thursday. Bitcoin and major altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias; however, the critical support levels are still intact.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $196 billion; an average daily trading volume increased t0 $60 billion. Bitcoin's market share is registered at 66.6%.
What's going on in the market
Tezos (XTZ) continues its winning streak with nearly 4% of gains on a day-to-day basis. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced Tezos staking support that will bring the coin holders 6% of annual return. The news had a positive impact on the market and supported the price increase.
Meanwhile, Stellar Foundation decided to stop its 20-month airdrop ahead of schedule due to a flood of fake accounts. The team explained that giving money to crooks was at par with the initial purpose of the airdrop.
Also, Twitter is said to finance the development of standards for decentralized social media. The head of the company Jack Dorsey mentioned on Twitter that he was ready to fund a small independent team for that purpose. Twitter will put its weight behind the standard and, potentially, become one of its adopters.
Top-3 coins price overview
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD has attempted a recovery above $7,200; but SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour located on the approach to this resistance limited the upside and used the price back inside the previous range. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,184, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum hit $144.80 before retreating to $144.28 by the time of writing. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $139.80; however, the further recovery may be limited by $145.00. This resistance area is followed by SMA100 at $146.50.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP has settled above $0.2200 after a move towards $0.2169 during early Asian hours. The coin has recovered the intraday losses, though it is still locked within the downside trend. The upside may be limited by SMA200 1-hour at $0.2230.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD on a trip to the South; the next stop is $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.
Stellar stopped the airdrop worth of $120M due to hordes of fake accounts
Stellar Foundation decided to stop the airdrop and closed the registration of new participants. The company explained the decision by "hordes of fake people" who had started to come in the last week or so.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) in retreat as the team prepares for Agarata.
Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.