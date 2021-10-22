Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bitcoin Bullish 2021.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: iv) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: ML65|65,000 is the next important level and of course the old high.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a Classic trading levels patter across 65,000 Medium Level.
Trading Tip:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".
