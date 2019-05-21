Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD price consolidating in a flag formation
BCH/USD Daily Chart
- BCH/USD went down from $416.25 to $411 this Wednesday.
- The price is currently consolidating in a flag formation.
- On the downside, the nearest support level lies at $405.
- The market is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50, and SMA 20 curves.
- The price is creeping on the edge of the overbought zone.
BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart
- The extreme squeeze of the 20-day Bollinger band shows decreasing market volatility.
- The last session of the 4-hour market has dropped into the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that market momentum has now become bearish.
BCH/USD Hourly Chart
- The Elliot wave oscillator shows seven consecutive bearish sessions.
- The hourly price is currently trending in a downward channel formation.
- The Ichimoku indicator shows that current and future market sentiment is bearish.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|413.4
|Today Daily Change
|-3.7144
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89
|Today daily open
|417.1144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|334.7104
|Daily SMA50
|303.5364
|Daily SMA100
|221.996
|Daily SMA200
|217.0463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|446.9992
|Previous Daily Low
|400.5084
|Previous Weekly High
|452.0904
|Previous Weekly Low
|330
|Previous Monthly High
|352.3611
|Previous Monthly Low
|166.4624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|429.2397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|418.2679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|396.0822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|375.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|349.5915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|442.5729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|468.0314
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|489.0636
