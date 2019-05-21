Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD price consolidating in a flag formation

Rajarshi Mitra
Rajarshi Mitra FXStreet

BCH/USD Daily Chart

  • BCH/USD went down from $416.25 to $411 this Wednesday.
  • The price is currently consolidating in a flag formation.
  • On the downside, the nearest support level lies at $405.
  • The market is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50, and SMA 20 curves.
  • The price is creeping on the edge of the overbought zone.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

  • The extreme squeeze of the 20-day Bollinger band shows decreasing market volatility.
  • The last session of the 4-hour market has dropped into the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band.
  • The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that market momentum has now become bearish.

BCH/USD Hourly Chart

  • The Elliot wave oscillator shows seven consecutive bearish sessions.
  • The hourly price is currently trending in a downward channel formation.
  • The Ichimoku indicator shows that current and future market sentiment is bearish.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 413.4
Today Daily Change -3.7144
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 417.1144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 334.7104
Daily SMA50 303.5364
Daily SMA100 221.996
Daily SMA200 217.0463
Levels
Previous Daily High 446.9992
Previous Daily Low 400.5084
Previous Weekly High 452.0904
Previous Weekly Low 330
Previous Monthly High 352.3611
Previous Monthly Low 166.4624
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 429.2397
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 418.2679
Daily Pivot Point S1 396.0822
Daily Pivot Point S2 375.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 349.5915
Daily Pivot Point R1 442.5729
Daily Pivot Point R2 468.0314
Daily Pivot Point R3 489.0636

 

 

