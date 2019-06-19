Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD must breakdown $440-60 for greater heights
- Bitcoin Cash is holding trading in the red, with small losses seen in the second half of the session at -0.10%.
- BCH/USD troubled by big area of supply preventing greater gains, $440-460.
- Via the daily chart view, price action remains moving within a bullish penannt pattern.
Spot rate: 413.00
Relative change: -0.10%
High: 420.07
Low: 407.60
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute chart view has broken and retested a key near-term ascending trend line of support.
BCH/USD daily chart
- If the bulls are to achieve greater heights, heavy supply seen at $440-60 range must be broken down.
