Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD despite session gains price action remains vulnerable given bearish daily technical structure

  • Bitcoin Cash price in the second half of Tuesday is trading in the green, up some 4.50%. 
  • BCH/USD price action remains via the daily view despite the gains is stuck within a bearish flag. 
  • Should the noted structure be capitalized on by the bears, then the price could return to pre-2019 bull run levels. 

 

Spot rate:                 343.98

Relative change:      -1.30%

High:                        341.79

Low:                         327.35

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 344.2233
Today Daily Change 15.1606
Today Daily Change % 4.61
Today daily open 329.0627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 323.5532
Daily SMA50 355.3376
Daily SMA100 374.3579
Daily SMA200 278.9801
Levels
Previous Daily High 339.7426
Previous Daily Low 325.9675
Previous Weekly High 356.4503
Previous Weekly Low 307.9263
Previous Monthly High 428.8945
Previous Monthly Low 255.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 331.2296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 334.4805
Daily Pivot Point S1 323.4393
Daily Pivot Point S2 317.8158
Daily Pivot Point S3 309.6641
Daily Pivot Point R1 337.2144
Daily Pivot Point R2 345.3661
Daily Pivot Point R3 350.9895

 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Longer-term price action remains within consolidation mode via the daily, moving within a bearish flag. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action via the 60-minute chart has broken out to the outside from a bullish flag structure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

