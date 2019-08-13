Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD despite session gains price action remains vulnerable given bearish daily technical structure

- Bitcoin Cash price in the second half of Tuesday is trading in the green, up some 4.50%.
- BCH/USD price action remains via the daily view despite the gains is stuck within a bearish flag.
- Should the noted structure be capitalized on by the bears, then the price could return to pre-2019 bull run levels.
Spot rate: 343.98
Relative change: -1.30%
High: 341.79
Low: 327.35
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|344.2233
|Today Daily Change
|15.1606
|Today Daily Change %
|4.61
|Today daily open
|329.0627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|323.5532
|Daily SMA50
|355.3376
|Daily SMA100
|374.3579
|Daily SMA200
|278.9801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|339.7426
|Previous Daily Low
|325.9675
|Previous Weekly High
|356.4503
|Previous Weekly Low
|307.9263
|Previous Monthly High
|428.8945
|Previous Monthly Low
|255.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|331.2296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|334.4805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|323.4393
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|317.8158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|309.6641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|337.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|345.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|350.9895
BCH/USD daily chart
- Longer-term price action remains within consolidation mode via the daily, moving within a bearish flag.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute chart has broken out to the outside from a bullish flag structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Levels cryptos must conquer to unleash the bulls after another SEC delay – Confluence Detector
Regulators are back – and back to their habit of procrastinating. The US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has decided to delay its decision regarding three rule changes regarding a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD inverted head-and-shoulders blasts price through $340 hurdle
Bitcoin Cash has insanely refused to follow the generally bearish trend across the market. The one-hour chart displays a cryptocurrency that is proving the ability to recover from the lows reached last week.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD pacing towards $0.29
Ripple price is glancing lower after the rejection from $0.3050 resistance. The path of least resistance remains to be to the downside despite the shallow recovery from the support at $0.29 (August 9 low).
Ethereum will surge above $1,000: Social Media Survey Reveals
A recently concluded survey by “An Altcoin Trader’s Handbook” author Nik Patel on one of the leading social media platforms, Twitter revealed that cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe in Ethereum’s ability to surge above $1,000 again.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...