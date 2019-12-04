Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD consolidating ahead of further potential falling

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 0.80% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD price action is moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to a potential breakout south.
- The price is attempting to snap a four consecutive session run of losses.
BCH/USD daily chart
The bears will be eyeing a potential return to the pychological $200 price mark.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
Near-term price action is heading for a retest of a breached descending channel structure.
Spot rate: 215.05
Relative change: -0.10%
High: 220.58
Low: 202.94
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The calm before the storm
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $7,208 level and compresses between the $7,200 support level and the long term bearish channel ceiling at $7,300.
Ripple price prediction XRP/USD desperately needs to recover above $0.22 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP bottomed at $0.2103 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2147 by the time of writing. The third-largest digital coin has lost 2.5% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Crypto Today: Muir Glacier to fix Ice Age on Ethereum, winter is going?
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,250 (-0.20%) in the morning in Europe and is trying to stay above the $7,100 support level. ETH/USD is currently trading at $146.7 (-0.35%) and cannot stay above the $150 key resistance level.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD crawls back above $145.00. Is it a dead cat bounce?
ETH/USD is trading `at $146.50, off the intraday low at $143.51. Despite the recovery, the ETH is moving with the short-term downside bias. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $15.9 billion, has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost 1% since the beginning of Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.