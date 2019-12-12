Bitcoin Cash trades 0.21% lower in a lacklustre session.

There is a consolidation pattern forming as traders wait for a catalyst for a move.

Bitcoin Cash Hourly Chart

Bitcoin Cash is still bearish on the daily chart but on the hourly chart below the price has formed a consolidation pattern.

Now the market is stuck between 203.52 and 209.02.

The waves at the top of the pattern are descending but we are likely to see a break soon.

Volume has just improved to the upside and a push past 207.50 would break the pattern.

On the downside, there is also a psychological support at 200.00.

Bitcoin Cash Additional Levels