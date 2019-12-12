  • Bitcoin Cash trades 0.21% lower in a lacklustre session.
  • There is a consolidation pattern forming as traders wait for a catalyst for a move.

Bitcoin Cash Hourly Chart

Bitcoin Cash is still bearish on the daily chart but on the hourly chart below the price has formed a consolidation pattern.

Now the market is stuck between 203.52 and 209.02. 

The waves at the top of the pattern are descending but we are likely to see a break soon.

Volume has just improved to the upside and a push past 207.50 would break the pattern.

On the downside, there is also a psychological support at 200.00.

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 206.5394
Today Daily Change -0.1459
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 206.6853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 212.2156
Daily SMA50 246.9759
Daily SMA100 253.275
Daily SMA200 309.0338
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 208.1512
Previous Daily Low 204.0233
Previous Weekly High 220.5853
Previous Weekly Low 202.9433
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 206.5743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 205.6001
Daily Pivot Point S1 204.422
Daily Pivot Point S2 202.1587
Daily Pivot Point S3 200.2941
Daily Pivot Point R1 208.5499
Daily Pivot Point R2 210.4144
Daily Pivot Point R3 212.6777

 

 

