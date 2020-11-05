Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH to aim for $275 after critical support holds strong

- The price has managed to bounce up from the 50-day SMA.
- Bulls face strong resistance at 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Cash fell from $268.25 to $241.70 in three days between November 2 and November 4. In the process, it broke below the 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA. However, a critical support wall has remained strong, which could swing the fortunes in the bulls’ favor.
The 50-day SMA holds strong
The buyers have bounced BCH up to $245 after bouncing up from the 50-day SMA. Looking at the price history, the 50-day SMA has been a solid support and resistance level. Following this bullish price action, the relative strength index (RSI) has stopped its downward movement and swung up from 41.60 to 43.45.
BCH/USD daily chart
The daily confluence detector helps us visualize healthy levels of support and resistance. As per the detector, we have two strong resistance levels at the 100-day SMA ($257) and 200-day SMA ($248). Upon breaking above these barriers, the price will be able to break into the $275-zone.
BCH daily confluence detector
The bullish thesis holds when looking at Santiment’s holders distribution chart. The number of addresses holding 1,000-10,000 tokens went up from 1,724 on November 1 to 1,755 at the time of writing. Similarly, the number of addresses holding 10,000-1 million tokens rose from 170 on November 2 to 171 at the time of writing.
BCH holders distribution
It should be noted that this thesis holds only if the 50-day SMA doesn’t crumble. If the bears manage to take BCH down, the next viable support wall, as per the daily confluence detector, is at $222.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
