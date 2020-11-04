Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tezos & Band Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 04 Nov

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD slips below $14000 on mounting US election tensions

Bitcoin, the most favorite digital asset, quickly eroded $300 after facing rejection near the yearly highs of 14,077. The No. 1 coin fell as low as 13,730 after risk-off flows seeped into markets on mounting tensions surrounding the US election, as the results started trickling.

Tezos price struggles to recover while technicals suggest it's time to buy

Tezos plummeted over 60% after reaching an all-time high of $4.5 in mid-August. While the top-19 cryptocurrency continues to face an uphill battle, multiple technical indexes suggest it is on its way to greener pastures.

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH breakdown to $200 beckons amid heightened volatility

The cryptocurrency market is trading in a period of high volatility, mainly brought about by the ongoing presidential elections in the United States. Bitcoin Cash was recently rejected from $280, leaving the button in the bears’ hands.