Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: Bears in control as price looks to dip below $250 – Confluence Detector

- BCH bears have remained in control after price charted an evening star pattern.
- The hourly chart has flashed the sell signal with a green nine candlestick in the TD sequential indicator.
Bitcoin Cash went up from $208 on September 23 to $276 on October 24. Following this move, the bulls and bears have engaged in a tug of war for control over the market, with the price jumping up and down. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin fork charted an evening star pattern and is now trading for $262. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so a further break is expected.
BCH/USD daily chart
The confluence detector helps visualize strong areas of support and resistance. As you can see, $261 has critical support, which is holding the price up. BCH will look to break below this level to continue the downward trend. The 100-day SMA ($257.50), 200-day SMA ($248) and 50-day SMA ($239) provide further support on the downside.
BCH daily confluence detector
The hourly chart adds further credence to this grim outlook. As can be seen, the hourly BCH price charted a morning star pattern n October 30 and flew up from $256.60 to $264. However, at this point, the price flashed a sell signal in the TD sequential indicator, in the form of a green nine candlestick. Since then, the price has dipped under constant selling pressure.
BCH/USD hourly chart
Can the bulls flip the script?
While the overall outlook looks very bearish, the bulls can still salvage something. The key here is the $261 support wall. If it holds strong, the buyers will be able to bounce up from it and take the price to the $271 resistance line. Breaking past that barrier should take them to the $300 zone.
Key price levels to watch
For both the buyers and the sellers, the $261 support line is the key. By breaking below this level, the bears will aim to go below the $250-mark. To do so, they must break below the 100-day SMA ($257.50).
They will look to bounce up from this support and break past the $271 resistance barrier for the bulls. By doing that, they should reach the $300-mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC investors increase their bets to $30,000 by January 2021
Bitcoin is trading around $13,300 after a rally from $10,000. Many investors seem to be targeting at least $30,000 by January 2021. Statistics from Skew show that Jan21 calls crossed 10,000 with a 1:4 ratio on $32,000/36,000.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP downtrend not over as bears target another 10% drop
XRP was bounded inside a daily ascending triangle for around one month. On October 28, Ripple's digital asset broke down from the pattern, losing the 50-SMA support level at $0.245 and experiencing a lot of bearish continuation in the next two days.
Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI shows mild signs of recovery after 78% correction
Yearn.finance has corrected a whopping 78% from its all-time highs of $44,000. Buyers tried to hold the decentralized finance (DeFi) token above $20,000 to no avail.
ADA price is poised to rebound as the Cardano community prepares for the Goguen era
The official roadmap for Cardano is divided into five categories starting with Byron, related to the foundation. The second transition was Shelley, with decentralization, and the team is currently working on 'Goguen', smart contracts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.