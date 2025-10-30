TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH eyes breakout as futures data hint at bullish bias

  • Bitcoin Cash price steadies around $560 on Thursday, approaching a key resistance zone.
  • On-chain data remains neutral, while the futures market shows a mild bullish tilt.
  • The technical outlook suggests that a daily close above $565.1 could open the door to further upside momentum.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH eyes breakout as futures data hint at bullish bias
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price steadies around $560 at the time of writing on Thursday, nearing its key resistance zone. While on-chain data remains neutral, slight bullish signals in the futures market indicate growing optimism among traders. On the technical side, a decisive close above $565.1 could confirm renewed upward momentum for BCH in the near term.

BCH’s show bullish bias on the futures market 

CryptoQuant’s summary data supports a mildly bullish outlook for Bitcoin Cash, showing that while the spot market remains neutral, the futures market indicates rising whale activity, signaling a rally ahead.

On the derivatives side, Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of BCH will slide further is lower than that anticipating a price increase. The metric has flipped to a positive rate, standing at 0.0007% on Thursday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, BCH has rallied sharply.

BCH funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Coinglass’s long-to-short ratio for BCH reads 1.14 on Thursday, nearing the highest level over a month. The ratio above one suggests that more traders are betting on BCH’s price to rally.

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH could rally if it closes above $565.1 mark

Bitcoin Cash price has been facing resistance around the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the April low of $249.4 to the September high of $651) at $565.1 since Monday and has found support around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $542.3. At the time of writing on Thursday, BCH trades slightly above the 78.6% resistance level.

If BCH closes above the $565.1 resistance level on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the September 18 high of $651.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 59, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, providing a buy signal. Moreover, the rising green histogram bars above the neutral level support bullish momentum and suggest an upward trend.

BCH/USDT daily chart 

BCH/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if BCH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day EMA at $542.3.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR extends rally after ETF debut and bullish on-chain activity

Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR extends rally after ETF debut and bullish on-chain activity

Hedera (HBAR) price extends its gains, trading above $0.20 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying over 13% so far this week. The recent launch of HBAR’s spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the NYSE further supported the bullish outlook, attracting $8 million in first-day trading volume.

Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies fail to rally as Fed Chair sparks cautious sentiment

Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies fail to rally as Fed Chair sparks cautious sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) declined from $115,000, reaching the $110,000 key level on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled cautious sentiment despite delivering a widely anticipated 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at its October meeting.

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Pump.fun, and Zcash extend recovery

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Pump.fun, and Zcash extend recovery

Altcoins such as Official Trump (TRUMP), Pump.fun (PUMP) and Zcash (ZEC) have outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, posting double-digit gains.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.