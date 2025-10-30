TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR extends rally after ETF debut and bullish on-chain activity

  • Hedera price continues to climb on Thursday, extending its gains by over 13% so far this week.
  • The newly launched HBAR ETF on NYSE attracts $8 million in first-day trading volume.
  • On-chain metrics remain bullish, with whale accumulation rising and momentum indicators showing strengthening upward traction.
Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR extends rally after ETF debut and bullish on-chain activity
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Hedera (HBAR) price extends its gains, trading above $0.20 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying over 13% so far this week. The recent launch of HBAR’s spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the NYSE further supported the bullish outlook, attracting $8 million in first-day trading volume. Moreover, on-chain data and the technical outlook suggest further gains, with whale accumulation rising and indicators hinting at bullish momentum.

Hedera spot ETF debuts on NYSE

Canary Capital, an asset management company, announced on Tuesday that it has launched the Hedara spot ETF (HBR).

https://twitter.com/CanaryFunds/status/1983209957722832923

Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, confirmed on his X post on Thursday that the HBR attracted approximately $8 million in inflows on its first trading session, signaling robust institutional and retail demand for regulated exposure to Hedera’s ecosystem.

https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1983626771322040753

Hedera’s spot ETF is bullish for its native token, HBAR, in the long term, as it allows investors to gain exposure without directly holding HBAR while also enhancing liquidity, legitimacy, and overall adoption.

Hedera’s on-chain data supports further gains 

CryptoQuant’s summary data supports the bullish outlook, as HBAR’s spot and futures markets show large whale orders and buy dominance, signaling a potential rally ahead.

Santiment data shows that Hedera’s transaction volume rose to $1.17 billion on Tuesday, the highest level since July 19 and steadied around $640 million on Thursday. This rising transaction volume indicates a recent surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the HBAR chain, which bodes well for its price.

HBAR transaction volume chart. Source: Santiment

HBAR transaction volume chart. Source: Santiment

Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR bulls aiming for higher leg 

Hedera price broke above the lower trendline of the falling wedge pattern on Tuesday and rose 8.62% by the next day, closing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.19. At the time of writing on Thursday, HBAR continues to trade higher above $0.20.

If HBAR continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the July 31 high of $0.27.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 58, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, providing a buy signal. Moreover, the rising green histogram bars above the neutral level support bullish momentum and suggest an upward trend.

HBAR/USDT daily chart 

HBAR/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if HBAR faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $0.19.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare losses ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare losses ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of recovery, trading above $113,000 on Wednesday as interest in cryptocurrencies increases ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision. 

Bitcoin steadies near $113,000 as traders brace for Fed rate decision, Big Tech earnings

Bitcoin steadies near $113,000 as traders brace for Fed rate decision, Big Tech earnings

Bitcoin price holds around $113,000 on Wednesday, finding support near a previously broken ascending trendline. Market volatility could spike as the Fed is set to deliver a 25 bps rate cut and Big Tech earnings loom.

BNB Price Forecast: Bearish flag flashes downside risk as revenue, DEXs volume tumble

BNB Price Forecast: Bearish flag flashes downside risk as revenue, DEXs volume tumble

BNB, previously known as Binance Coin, is trading near $1,100 at press time on Wednesday, following a 3% drop the previous day. The declining network activity on the BNB chain ecosystem and the nearly 5% drop in futures Open Interest indicate low demand. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.