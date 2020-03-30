Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD may have one last fall before bull run

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 5.50% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action is largely capped by a range at $225-50. 
  • There appears to be a lack of general market commitment, given soft investor sentiment. 

BCH/USD weekly chart

The price closed in the red for the week, as vulnerabilities stack up for another potential drop. Should the bears breakdown the psychological $200 mark, it would likely open the door to another wave of selling. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

Daily conditions are extremely narrow and have offered little in terms of committed direction, this has been seen for the past ten sessions. 

 

Spot rate:                223.88

Relative change:    +5.50%

High:                        220.81

Low:                         205.54
 

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 217.9037
Today Daily Change 12.3331
Today Daily Change % 6.00
Today daily open 205.5706
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 207.3303
Daily SMA50 308.2762
Daily SMA100 302.5929
Daily SMA200 273.3407
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 218.281
Previous Daily Low 204.4384
Previous Weekly High 235.4688
Previous Weekly Low 198.4748
Previous Monthly High 496.9345
Previous Monthly Low 299.0373
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 209.7262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 212.9931
Daily Pivot Point S1 200.579
Daily Pivot Point S2 195.5874
Daily Pivot Point S3 186.7364
Daily Pivot Point R1 214.4216
Daily Pivot Point R2 223.2726
Daily Pivot Point R3 228.2642

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

