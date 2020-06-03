Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD consolidates gains at $250 even as Bitcoin plummets to $9,500

- Bitcoin Cash outperforms Bitcoin by holding above a higher support area around $250.
- BCH/USD is ready for a consolidative price movement at $250 based on the sideways trending RSI and MACD.
Bitcoin Cash is in the red just like the other major cryptocurrencies in the market. Buyers are working around the clock to ensure that the progress made on Monday is not lost. BCH/USD is down a subtle 0.62% on the day and exchanging hands at $249. From $250 (opening value) an intraday high has been formed at $251.96.
As for Bitcoin, the situation is a little different because bulls are fighting to keep the price above $9,500. Note that Bitcoin had a flash rally on Monday to highs around $10,410. However, at the time of writing, the largest cryptocurrency is doddering at $9,479 after pulling the entire market down with it.
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis
Bitcoin Cash is trading between the support and resistance of the moving averages. The 50-day SMA is providing support marginally below the prevailing market value while the 200-day SMA is limiting the bulls’ efforts on the upside. The RSI shows that sideways price action is leading to consolidation after BCH failed to break the resistance at $260.
The horizontally leveling RSI also puts emphasis on the sideways action. Other areas of interest include the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement which could block movement towards $300 as well as the 23.6% Fibo, ready to function as a key support zone. An ascending trendline is also vital for the buyers in addition to levels at $220 and $200.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD breaks free from a triangle pattern
Bitcoin (BTC) settled at $10,125 after a head-spinning rally to $10,412 during late hours on Monday. The first digital asset has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis, though it is mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday.
XLM/USD ready to retest the highest level of 2020
Stellar (XLM) is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20. The coin has gained over 12% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0833 by press time.
ETH/USD vulnerable to the downside correction towards $247.00
Ethereum (ETH) has moved outside the recent range and hit the highest level since February 25 at $253.47. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $252.55 amid a strong bullish trend.
ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained
ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.