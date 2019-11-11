Bitcoin Cash House is a place for newcomers to learn about Bitcoin Cash and cryptocurrencies.

The project offers in-house learning and also online for those interested.

A Bitcoin Cash crypto resource has launched in Venezuela, for those interest in learning about Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and cryptocurrencies.

The new project launched is called Bitcoin Cash House, the brainchild of Roberto Garcia and is sponsored by Bitcoin.com and Sideshift.ai. It accommodates learning both in-person and also online, to educate new comers in the crypto space.

With Venezuela still in a state of economic upheaval and political unrest, many citizens are understandably concerned about finding ways to transact, send and earn money that are not dependent on the hyper-inflated bolivar or the whims of a volatile government.