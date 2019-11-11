Bitcoin will surpass gold by market value and cost over $500 000 in 9 years - Bobby Lee

- Bobby Lee expects that BTC will cost $500,000 by 2028.
- The current recovery of BTC/USD is capped Abu SMA200 daily.
One bitcoin will half a million dollars by 2028, according to Bobby Lee, the co-founder and the former CEO of China's lowest cryptocurrency exchange BTCC.
"Gold is at about $8 trillion today, which is 50x the worth of bitcoin. I predict the flippening will happen within 9 years and $BTC will shoot up past USD $500,000. And with all of the money printing that’s happening globally, $BTC will actually very likely be over $1 million!" he wrote recently on his Twitter account.
He based his forecast on the deficit structure of Bitcoin. As the supply decreases over time, the price of the asset inevitably grows, provided that the demand increases or stays unchanged.
"Bitcoin was designed to be SUPER valuable over time. First 10 yrs, there were only 2 block reward halvings, but the next 10 years, there‘ll be 3 (that’s 50% more)! By 20th year, daily new output will just be ~255 BTC — yearly inflation of less than 0.5%. More scarce than gold!" he explained.
This theory echoes the findings of other popular analysts that expect BTC stellar growth ahead or after halving.
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands marginally above $9,000. The first digital coin has recovered from the recent low of $8,668 and hit $9,150 during early Asian hours. BTC/USD gained 4% within a matter of hours, driven by technical factors.
Specifically, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart stopped the sell-off and served as a jumping-off ground for BTC. However, the recovery was short-lived. The price has moved below the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band (currently at $8,950) to $8,685 by press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Returns to $8.7K as Resistance Becomes New Bull Support
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $8,700 on Nov. 11 after a fresh downturn once again ended its stay above the $9,000 mark. Data from Coin360 shows BTC/USD reembracing the $8,000 zone after spending much of Sunday evening higher, reaching around $9,100.
Stellar (XLM) retreats from weekend high, stays in green on a day-to-day basis
Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.0683 to trade at $0.0815 on Sunday. By the time of writing, the coin has partially reversed the gains and settled act $0.0778; however, it still enjoys 3% of gains on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD sits in a long-term range
ETH/USD is trading at $186.57 at the time of writing, having retreated from the intraday high of $190.28. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Monday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price update: Reignited bearish momentum targets $0.27
Ripple continues to be depressed towards $0.27 (recent support). It is clear recovery towards $0.30 is nothing but a mirage based on the current technical picture.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.