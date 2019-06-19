Bitbuy and Blockgeeks collaborate to facilitate crypto purchasing

Blockgeeks is a Toronto-based crypto and blockchain education website

People will be able to buy Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Ether and Litecoin via their credit card.

Bitbuy, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Canada, announced that it is collaborating with crypto and blockchain education site, Blockgeeks. The partnership will enable Blockgeeks’ users to buy crypto from the company’s website directly. As of now, Bitbuy will allow Blockgeeks’ users to purchase Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Ether and Litecoin.

Bitbuy president and co-founder Adam Goldman said:

“We’re excited to partner with Blockgeeks and extend our services to an international audience. We see this as a stepping stone to a full-scale international offering. We look forward to servicing the international community to continue to drive adoption.”

Customer support services over email or via telephone will be provided for anyone who plans to buys cryptocurrency via Blockgeeks. Individuals can also use their credit cards to pay for any digital assets, with payments firm Simplex facilitating those transactions. Payments will only be accepted in euros or dollars, but Bitbuy stated that they are hoping to expand the number of fiat offerings it has soon.

Ameer Rosic, the co-founder of Blockgeeks, said: