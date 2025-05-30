- The US SEC filed a joint stipulation with Binance to dismiss charges against the exchange and its founder, Changpeng Zhao.
- The SEC originally accused Binance of operating as an unregistered exchange in the United States, manipulating trading volume and diverting customer funds.
- The move adds to a series of cases against digital asset firms that the new SEC administration has dismissed.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a joint stipulation with crypto exchange Binance on Thursday to dismiss its lawsuit against the company, its former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and its subsidiary, Binance US.
SEC and Binance agrees to end lawsuit against the exchange
The SEC, under new Chair Paul Atkins, agreed to drop its lawsuit against Binance, Binance.US, its former CEO CZ and associated companies, according to a joint stipulation filing on Thursday.
"Plaintiff Securities and Exchange Commission ("Commission") and Defendants Binance Holdings Limited, BAM Trading Services Inc., BAM Management US Holdings Inc., and Changpeng Zhao (collectively, the "Parties") respectfully submit this Joint Stipulation," the filing states.
"The parties stipulate that this litigation be dismissed with prejudice as to the conduct alleged in the Amended Complaint and without costs or fees to any parties."
This marks the end of a long-running case that dates back to 2023, when the US securities regulator slapped Binance with several charges, including operating as an unregistered exchange, failing to prevent US investors from accessing Binance.com, artificially inflating trading volume and diverting customer funds.
In February, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson approved a joint request from the regulator and Binance to pause the case for 60 days following the establishment of the SEC's Crypto Task Force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, which could "impact and facilitate" a resolution.
The Crypto Task Force, launched in January, aimed to develop clearer and more comprehensive regulatory frameworks for digital assets, reflecting a shift from the agency's "regulation-by-enforcement" approach under former Chair Gary Gensler.
"This outcome confirms what we have always known: that we did not violate US securities laws," wrote Binance.US in an X post on Thursday.
The resolution between both parties marks the continuation of a trend where the SEC has been dismissing litigations or investigations against digital asset companies since Gensler's resignation, with Coinbase, Ripple, Kraken and Consensys all reaching a resolution with the agency.
Binance founder CZ recently served a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to breaching the Bank Secrecy Act due to the failure to establish an adequate anti-money laundering program for the crypto exchange. Zhao stepped down as CEO of Binance while the exchange received a $4.3 billion fine.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Binance tried to make a deal with the presidential family as part of a plan to resume Binance.US operations in the country. The report also claimed that CZ had been seeking a pardon from the Trump administration.
CZ denied the claims, along with a recent report that he facilitated discussions between the Trump family's World Liberty Financial (WLFI) team and executives of the Pakistani government.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana broadly steadies as institutional interest expands to the ecosystem’s liquid staking
Solana’s uptrend is generally steady, rising slightly to trade at $172 at the time of writing on Thursday. Interest in the smart contracts token continues to grow despite the recent delay in approving the related SOL spot Exchange Traded Fund.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH post mild gains as court ban of Trump tariffs cheers risk markets
Bitcoin edges up slightly but remains between the $106,000 support level and the $110,000 resistance level. Sentiment in crypto markets improves after a US court ruled Trump tariffs are unlawful.
Pepe eyes a range breakout amid improving sentiment after President Trump’s post
Pepe is up over 6% at press time on Thursday after US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social with the frog mascot in the background, igniting new hype and hinting at a potential breakout from a consolidation range for bullish follow-through.
Bitcoin posts mild gains to $108,000 as markets welcome court ruling against Trump tariffs
Bitcoin price increases slightly to trade above $108,000 on Thursday after dipping over the last two days. Crypto markets turn risk-positive after a US court blocked US President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.