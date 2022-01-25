A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Binance Coin price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why BNB could rebound.
Bitcoin price not out of the woods as sidelined investors remain fearful
Bitcoin (BTC) price is still not yet set for a rebound as bears can trip bulls and push the price back below the pivotal level at $36,709. As markets are trying to catch a breather, it does not look like bears will be going away that easily and could pressure BTC price action to the downside.
Ethereum price at risk of slipping below $2,000
Ethereum (ETH) price action looked to be starting a rebound yesterday as bulls came in late in the US session and pushed price action back above the monthly S2 support level around $2,378. During the ASIA PAC session, however, almost half of the bull pop got erased, and bears are back, putting pressure on S2 to the downside.
Solana beats all other blockchains despite degraded performance, says FTX Sam Bankman-Fried
The Solana network suffered an outage several times over the past two weeks. Users complained about failed transfers, and the Ethereum-killer revealed that DeFi investors drove a spike in complex transactions.
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek predicts higher institutional investment in crypto
Crypto.com CEO believes that institutional investment in crypto could continue rising in 2022. Analysts have noted that the native token of the Crypto.com exchange did not get negatively impacted after the recent security incident.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.