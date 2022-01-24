Binance Coin price slips below critical Ichimoku support zone.

The threshold to put BNB into a significant sell-off is not far.

New 2022 and seven-month lows are coming up.

Binance Coin price has fallen more than 31% since last Monday and over 51% from the all-time high. A deeper push lower is likely if the bulls fail to keep Binance Coin above its final support zone.

Binance Coin price must hold $350, or a 30% drop is likely

Binance Coin price sits inside its strongest and final support level before initiating a collapse to new seven-month lows. The following Ichimoku, Fibonacci, and Volume Profile price levels below indicate the cluster of support that BNB is currently trading inside:

Volume Point Of Control at $335 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $340 Senkou Span A at $340 Senkou Span B at $355 50% Fibonacci retracement at $368.

Binance Coin is presently trading below all of the above levels, saving the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $340 and the Volume Point of Control at $335. A weekly close below those zones puts Binance Coin price into an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout setup, with zero Ichimoku support remaining on the weekly chart.

BNB/USD Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

In the event of a sell-off below $340, the next support zone doesn’t appear until the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $240. In that scenario, Binance Coin price will likely shift the Relative Strength Index into a bear market and the Composite Index to new historical all-time lows.

Invalidation of this bearish outlook requires Binance Coin price to close above Senkou Span B and keep the Chikou Span above the candlesticks. That means BNB needs to close at or above $360 this week, but in two weeks, it needs to close above $417.