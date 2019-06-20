Binance Coin listed in Singapore-based crypto exchange KuCoin

KuCoin will offer BNB trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT).

Major trading institutions are putting trust in Binance’s token-vetting process.

KuCoin, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Singapore, has recently announced that its platform will now list the cryptocurrency Binance Coin (BNB) issued by the exchange Binance. It is reported that KuCoin will offer BNB trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). The announcement also states that KuCoin will support projects based on Binance’s native blockchain.

This, along with several other recent updates, suggests that major trading institutions are entrusting Binance’s token-vetting process on its initial exchange offering platform. Recently, Binance collaborated with TrustTroken to offer the latter’s dollar-backed stablecoin TrueUSD (TUSD) on the exchange as a fiat-to-crypto conversion mechanism. No fees will be charged to buy the stablecoin. Users will be able to use TrueUSD to convert their funds directly with U.S. dollars.