Binance Coin jumped above $30; market value surpassed $4 billion

Binance coin (BNB) jumped to a new all-time high with no particular reason.

The community is intrigued by a strange message posted in the official Binance Twitter.

Binance coin (BNB) broke above $30 and hit the new all-time-high at $32.68 on Tuesday amid a strong bullish trend. The market capitalization of the coin surpassed $4 billion and reached $4.4 billion. At the time of writing, BNB is changing hands at $32.00, with over 8% gains in recent 24 hours. The coin has gained over 30% in the past seven days according to CoinMarketCap data.

The fundamental reasons behind the rally are not readily available at this stage; however, some community members noticed a strange tweet that contained a picture with a sign "2.0". Some Twitter users suggested that the cryptocurrency exchange was ready to launch marginal trading.

Interestingly, the native token of Binance is mooning despite the recent massive hack attack that cost the exchange over $40 million. While the platform managed to restore the operations, the users were not able either to withdraw or deposit funds to their accounts for about a week.

