- Avalanche price trends upwards in a straight decline.
- AVAX price may have printed the final 5th wave low at $13.70.
- Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach of $22.14.
Avalanche’s AVAX price could shock traders as the price has a possibility to continue much higher.
Avalanche price could head north
Avalanche’s AVAX price is pulling off a bullish performance worthy of praise amidst this challenging crypto market. Since the weekend, the layer 2 gaming token has successfully recovered 33% of lost ground following the devastating crash to $13.70. When analyzing the technicals, one can fit a 5-wave impulse into the $13.70, which justifies the bulls who entered the market early to partake in the profitable opportunity.
Avalanche price currently trades at $17.02. If the Monday swing low at $14.23 can hold, smart money should have no problem reaching $20 for an additional 17% increase. The Relative Strength Index confounds the counter-trend bullish idea as bullish divergence is shown between the last two drops marked waves 3 and 5. If the technicals are correct, a breach above the most recent swing high at $18.49 should be enough to propel AVAX price into ideal bullish territory.
AVAX/USDT 9-Hour Chart
Invalidation for the current downtrend is a breach above $22.14. If this level gets breached, traders can join a pullback and target the $35 level resulting in a 100% increase from the current AVAX price.
